Court dismisses Planned Parenthood case against Lubbock for lack of jurisdiction

This Oct. 23, 2020, photo provided by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas shows the new Planned Parenthood health center in Lubbock, Texas. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas via The AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix dismissed a Planned Parenthood lawsuit against the City of Lubbock on Tuesday. According to the dismissal, it was for lack of jurisdiction.

“Because plaintiffs fail to show, as they must, that they have Article III standing to sue the city, the Court dismisses the case for lack of jurisdiction,” the dismissal said.

According to court records, the dismissal was issued at 9:40 p.m.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the lawsuit can be re-filed.