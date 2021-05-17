Court documents reveal new information in May 9 deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– Court documents on Monday shed more light on a suspect who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in North Lubbock that occurred May 9.

Leo Contreras was previously wanted as a person of interest after reports of the deadly shooting in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Officers were called to check on the welfare of Willard Justice Jr. They found him dead with a gunshot wound in his home.

RELATED STORY: Contreras, person of interest in shooting death of Willard Justice, surrenders himself

Contreras surrendered and turned himself in on May 14 in Irving.

According to court documents, a Lubbock Police detective had surveillance from May 10 on a suspect vehicle that was possibly involved with Justice’s murder.

An officer assisting in the surveillance attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle Contreras drove, which was only described as a black vehicle at 50th Street and U.S. 87, according to court documents.

A short police chase was prompted when the vehicle did not stop and eventually crashed into a pole in the 400 block of 53rd Street.

Contreras fled on foot and was not located.

Police searched the vehicle and found “multiple spent 40 caliber shell casings” and a Texas identification card, court documents state.