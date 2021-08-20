Court records in plea deal reveal Lubbock man’s sexual exploitation of Georgia girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal Friday for the production of child pornography, court records showed.

Robert David Fyke, 33, admitted to traveling to Georgia in May, picking up a 14-year-old girl and taking her back to Lubbock, where he engaged in sexual conduct with her.

On June 17, 2021, law enforcement determined that the girl was using a cellphone at a residence in Lubbock that was rented or leased by Fyke, according to court records.

Law enforcement found Fyke at his workplace and interviewed him. He admitted to meeting the girl on the Kik messenger app and going to Georgia to bring her back to Lubbock.

Courts records said that Fyke told law enforcement that the girl enjoyed “role playing ‘father/daughter'” with him. He also exchanged sexually explicit images with her before meeting her and later produced sexually explicit images of her, which a Lubbock police officer found on his phone.

Fyke’s plea deal will put him in prison for up to 30 years, according to court documents. If a judge approves the plea deal, Fyke will be sentenced at a later date.