Court wrangles with scheduling issues in the death penalty case against Daniels in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels, charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, made an appearance in court Friday. The hearing was procedural, but it explained why the case is not likely to go to trial anytime soon.

The defense attorney for Daniels, Chip Lewis, has a trial in California that is anticipated to take five or six months. A jury was already chosen for the California trial, but Lewis indicated that because of COVID, the jury is likely to be released. A new jury will then be chosen in the spring of 2021.

By the way, information on the Internet indicated the other case is the murder trial of Robert Durst. Durst is accused of killing Susan Burman who disappeared in 2000. Durst made national news because he has been accused of killing three people over the years.

Lewis anticipated not being available for a trial in the Daniels case until the fall of 2021.

Court records said on October 9, 2017, Daniels was arrested by East on the campus of Texas Tech.

Floyd East, Jr.

Daniels, age 19 at the time, had a stolen handgun with him, court records previously said. Inside the Texas Tech Police Department, East uncuffed Daniels just long enough to sign paperwork. Court records said it was at that time Daniels pulled out a gun and fatally shot East.

Daniels was located and arrested that same evening. He has been held in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time.

In the Daniels case, State District Judge John “Trey” McClendon said he wanted to talk privately with Lewis and Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney Sunshine Stanek. The judge would then try to nail down a more specific timeline for trial.

The hearing on Friday was then adjourned. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Daniels.