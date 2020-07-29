Covenant announces another testing site

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Covenant announced a new drive-up testing site at Grace Clinic, according to a press release from Covenant Health.

Grace Clinic, a ministry of Covenant Health, has started COVID-19 drive-up testing.

Grace Clinic is located at 4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway. Patients can call and make an appointment at (806)744-7223. Patients will be seen 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The tests done at Grace Clinic are not 15-minute rapid tests, but patients can expect their test results within 24 to 36 hours.

Patient insurance information is gathered at the time appointment is made. Self-pay options are available.

In Plainview, testing is done at Covenant Health Care Center Plainview.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, call (806)725-TEST.