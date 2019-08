LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Children’s on Monday announced “the first and only” pediatric urgent care location in Lubbock.

Covenant said the clinic at 82nd Street and Slide Road is a comprehensive clinic.

“Pediatricians on site can treat patients experiencing cold and flu symptoms, rashes, coughs, fevers and sprains,” Covenant said. “An x-ray machine is on site for suspected breaks.”

The clinic will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Covenant said most insurance plans will be accepted.