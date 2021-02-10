Covenant Children’s achieves highest level of maternal designation from state

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s has been designated as a level IV Maternal Facility, the highest level of care available for mothers.

A level IV maternal care facility provides comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients, from those with low-risk conditions up to and including the most complex medical, surgical and/or obstetrical conditions that present a high-risk of maternal morbidity or mortality.

The hospital received the official designation following an in-depth site visit conducted by the Texas EMS Trauma & Acute Care Foundations’ Maternal Facility Verification Program in January of this year.

“As the Region’s first and only designated freestanding children’s hospital, maternal services are naturally an equal part of our mission as mother’s care is intrinsically tied to a child’s health,” Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amy Thompson said. “We care for all needs of the mother and child. Our level IV Maternal Facility designation, building on top of our level IV neonatal designation, certifies that we offer the highest level of care in our region, for the most complex mothers and children.”

Texas is one of the first states in the country requiring maternal facilities undergo a site visit to verify that the level of care provided to patients meets the newly instituted Maternal Levels of Care classifications. In 2013, the Texas Legislature required DSHS to establish and implement neonatal and maternal level of care designations, with the aim of ensuring designated facilities have the resources and expertise in order to achieve the best outcomes for newborn patients and their families.

Beginning Sept 1, 2021, a designation level is a requirement for hospitals to receive Medicaid funding.

“This level IV designation speaks to the immense commitment of our team to providing the highest quality women’s care in Lubbock and our region,” Director of Women’s Services Marybeth Moran said. “In 2017, we opened the first Obstetric Emergency Department in the region, made possible by our 24/7 OB/GYN Hospitalist program. We urge pregnant women, particularly high-risk mothers-to-be, to know the capability of the hospital where they chose to deliver and understand the level of expertise of the staff working there.”

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes eight hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. Covenant Children’s is a 275-bed children’s hospital and is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Covenant Children’s is also one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages

(News release from Covenant Health)