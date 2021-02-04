Covenant Children’s announces new children’s ambulance

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Covenant Children’s Hospital announced a Specialty Transport service for kids.

The following is a press release from Covenant Children’s Hospital:

As the region’s only freestanding hospital just for kids, Covenant Children’s is proud to announce a Specialty Transport service with the same promise and dedication.

In early 2020, Covenant Children’s, in partnership with AMR, received authorization from the Texas Department of State Health Services to start a pediatric focused transportation service. This ambulance allows our specialized team of experts to provide exceptional pediatric care to our patients while en route to our hospital from other partner facilities.

For more than 16 years, Covenant Children’s has been transporting neonatal intensive care unit patients to our facility by having our experts accompany other service ambulances.

In early 2020, we decided to expand this service by funding our own ambulance and growing our team of experts so we may care for pediatric patients of all ages with all health care needs. Our experts include nurses trained in pediatric critical care and pediatric focused respiratory therapists.

At the start of 2020 we were transferring five to six neonatal intensive care unit patients each month. Last month we transported more than 30 patients. We’ve transported patients to Covenant Children’s from hospitals in Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Amarillo, Sweetwater, Abilene, San Angelo, across New Mexico and many more.