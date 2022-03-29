LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, Covenant Children’s will host a variety of events to help educate our community and bring awareness to the issue of child abuse in our region.

In Texas alone, there were 199 child deaths due to abuse in 2021. In Lubbock County, there were four deaths. Out of the seven regions in Texas, Lubbock’s region is second highest in terms of number of confirmed child abuse cases.

Kicking off this year’s activities, is the annual Child Abuse Conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8th. Media is invited to attend for interviews at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8th at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

Speakers at this year’s conference will include Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson; Dr. Elizabeth Peeler and Christi Thornhill, child abuse experts from Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth; Dr. Sarah Victor with Texas Tech University Department of Psychological Sciences; Officer Trey Mayer, Lubbock Police Department; and Special Agent Davela Siangeldeb, Texas Department of Public Safety.

This year’s event will be virtual. For more information and to register go to www.covenanthealth.inreachce.com or scan on the QR Code below:

The conference flyer is accompanying this notice.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Covenant Health)

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 13th, at 9:30 a.m. we will hold our annual ribbon tying ceremony and prayer to honor the victims of child abuse in our region. Volunteers and community members can meet us out front of Covenant Children’s at 4000 24th street. Blue ribbons will be tied to honor abuse victims and white ribbons will be tied to honor the victims who passed away.

We also encourage our community and Covenant caregivers to wear blue on Wednesday, April 13th as a way to draw attention to the issue of child abuse in our region.

(Press release from Covenant Health)