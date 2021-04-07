Covenant Children’s encourages public to help prevent child abuse with awareness activities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

During Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, Covenant Children’s will host a variety of events to help educate our community and bring awareness to the issue of child abuse in our region.

In Texas alone, fatalities increased by 7% between 2019 and 2020. In Lubbock County, there were five deaths in 2020. Out of the seven regions in Texas, Lubbock’s region is second highest in terms of number of confirmed child abuse cases.

On Friday, April 9, we encourage our community to wear blue for Texas’ Go Blue for Child Abuse Awareness day.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 we encourage our community to help us honor the victims of child abuse with a special prayer and ribbon tying ceremony at Covenant Children’s. We will tie a ribbon for each of the 1,049 confirmed victims of child abuse in Lubbock County.

Finally, we end the month with our annual Child Abuse Awareness conference, held virtually this year. Participants can register to attend the event live on April 30.

Guest speakers include Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson, Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek, and Detective Sadie Stevens, Lubbock Police Department Domestic Violence & Crimes Against Children.

Information on how to register is listed on the flyer accompanying this notice.





