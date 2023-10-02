LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock said in a press release the public could help support its pediatric patients by buying costumes from Spirit Halloween.

The release said 2023 will be the 14th year Covenant has partnered with Spirit Halloween for the “Spirit of Children fundraiser.” The proceeds for the fundraiser come from sales made with a special coupon at Spirit Halloween stores. The proceeds go directly to the Covenant Children’s Hospital.

“The amazing support from the Spirit of Children campaign gives us the resources to help hospitalized kids and their families thrive through play, art, music, and child-centered fun,” said Dr. Christine Neugebauer, Covenant Children’s manager of Integrative Care.

Lubbock has three Spirit Halloween stores located at 5025 50th Street, 6002 Slide Road and 2721 50th Street.