Covenant Children’s launches new fundraiser campaign Champions for Children

The Covenant Health Foundation will kick-off a two-week community wide fundraising campaign, Champions for Children, benefitting Covenant Children’s and its excellent care for kids on April 14. As the only licensed children’s hospital in West Texas, countless children and families have been impacted through the life-saving care received at Children’s.

With more than 90 individual participating locations, this program will be an opportunity for communities across the South Plains to support this crucial ongoing work. Guests inside participating businesses can give $1 (or more!) at checkout to support Covenant Children’s. Where available, the guest can also write their name on a Children’s kite to be displayed at the business. All proceeds raised over the two-week campaign will support local children cared for at our facility.

Some participating businesses include:

Albarran’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Capital Pizza

Chinese Kitchen

Dairy Queen

Ike’s Woodfire Grill

Keva Juice

Maj Boutique

Mighty Wash

Picoso’s

Play Street Museum

Taco Villa

United Supermarkets

Walk-On’s

And more!

For more information on participating businesses and more on how to donate, visit: covenantchildrens.org.

