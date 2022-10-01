LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 13th year, Covenant Children’s has partnered with Spirit Halloween for the annual Spirit of Children fundraiser.

According to a press release from Covenant Health, ten percent of proceeds from sales at Spirit Halloween stores will go directly to Covenant Children’s.

This year’s proceeds will help Covenant Children’s obtain an American with Disabilities Act medical therapy dog.

Therapy dogs help patients cope with challenging medical situations, procedures, and diagnoses.

“The program will offer our patients another outlet to socially connect and navigate the physical and emotional challenges they are experiencing through the companionship of this specially trained service animal,” Child Life Specialist Director Christine Neugebauer said in the press release.

Proceeds from the past events have allowed the hospital to hire a part-time child life specialist for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, expand our artists in residence program, and create Lindsay’s Playroom with the proceeds from the past events.

The hospital has been awarded more than $218,000 total from this partnership with Spirit Halloween, Covenant Health said.

Spirit Halloween is operate three stores in Lubbock this year:

5025 50th Street

6002 Slide Road

2721 50th Street

All three locations are participating in the fundraiser.