LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Children’s said in a press release on Wednesday that it is committed to raising awareness of child abuse in West Texas and eastern New Mexico. There were 734 confirmed cases of child abuse in Lubbock county last year, said the press release.

Starting April 3, Covenant Children’s will light up their outdoor space blue every night for a month. The press release stated they encourage members of the community to take pictures with the blue lights and post to social media using #CovWearsBlue.

On April 10, Covenant Children’s invited community members to a ribbon tying ceremony to honor the victims of child abuse.

Covenant Children’s will host their 10th annual Child Abuse Conference on April 14, according to the press release. The event is open to local professionals including teachers, nurses and social workers. Click here to register for the event.

Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said, “At Covenant Children’s, it is our mission to provide the best future and well-being for all kids, and that can’t happen if we allow our children to suffer from abuse and neglect.”