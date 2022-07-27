The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Children’s is please to once again partner with the South Plains Mall to provide the COVID-19 vaccine our community members by opening a vaccine clinic focused specifically on kids.

While vaccines were previously approved for individuals 5 years and older, on June 17, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) gave Emergency Use Authorization to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to be given to children down to 6 months of age.

Covenant Children’s will offer the Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 years and up.

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near JCPenney, across from H&M.

First dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6

Second dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and highly encouraged by our Covenant Health physicians as the best way to prevent serious disease and the spread of the virus.

“Vaccination provides extraordinary protection for our little ones,” Covenant Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gray said. “Vaccination programs have been so successful that we, as a society, have forgotten the paralysis of polio, the suffering of diphtheria, and the birth defects of measles. COVID-19 vaccinations have an extraordinary track record of safety and protection. Furthermore, one of the primary benefits of childhood COVID vaccination is the protection of other vulnerable people from a common source of infection.”

The City of Lubbock Health Department will also have vaccines available on these dates:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28th at the LISD Administration building

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd during National Night Out at the Patterson Library

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at Monterey High School

