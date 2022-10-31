LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, both Covenant Children’s and Texas Tech Physicians announced an expansion of their partnership.

According to a press release from Covenant Health, a new outpatient relational health center will open at Covenant Children’s hospital.

The Relational Health Center at Covenant Children’s, set to open in Spring 2023, will provide a continuum of outpatient services from education and prevention services to group interventions for children and parents to individualized therapy and medication management.

“This center will allow us to get to the core of adolescents’ issues,” said Dr. Amy Thompson, Covenant Children’s CEO, in the press release. “Not only will we reach the patient, but we can address how the entire family has been impacted and how the entire family can help in the healing process.”

(Photo provided in a press release from Covenant Health)

Covenant Children’s will undergo renovations that will include the TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry relocating their children’s services. TTUHSC will expand their mission through a collaboration not only with Covenant Children’s, but additionally with other TTUHSC, Texas Tech Physicians, Texas Tech University child-serving departments and with StarCare Specialty Health System, the press release said.

The cost of renovations for the outpatient clinic at Covenant Children’s was provided by donors to the Covenant Health Foundation.