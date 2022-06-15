LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s will host a free Diabetes Camp called New Beginnings for children ages 5-14 who have diabetes. The camp will be July 13-16, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with each day at a different location in Lubbock. Locations will include the Science Spectrum, Main Event, YWCA and Spirit Ranch.

Due to the recent loss of the local American Diabetes Association chapter in the area, Covenant Children’s and Covenant Health Foundation recognized the need to replace the annual diabetes camp that used to be held by the organization.

“We recognize the value and impact that a camp for children with diabetes holds. Kids with diabetes, and their families, need to know and see they are not alone,” said Brittny Ayola, Covenant Children’s PICU nurse manager and diabetes education program coordinator.

The camp is free and open to all children in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Lunches, snacks, t-shirt and activities are covered; however, housing is not provided for attendees from out of town. Children will need to bring their own diabetes supplies.

As a diabetic herself, Ayola said when she was growing up, there were no camps in Lubbock, so she had to go out of town for similar experiences. Ayola said it can feel very isolating to have a chronic condition that takes daily management and being able to do normal activities with other children who also have diabetes can have a vast impact.

There will be medical professionals who have had diabetes training to oversee safety and give parents peace of mind while their child builds friendships and enjoys the camp. Through the day campers will do carb counts, take insulin and check blood sugar together.

On the last day of camp, there will be vendor booths for parents and families to learn more about diabetes technology, products and medications.

There are still spots available. The deadline to register is July 1, or when spots are full. Parents can sign up their child through the form at the following link: https://bit.ly/39tVGH5

If children with diabetes over the age of 15 are interested in participating, there are opportunities to help as a junior counselor or counselor. Contact Brittny Ayola at AYOLABS2@covhs.org or (806) 786-2968 for more information.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Covenant Health)

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region.

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

(Press release from Covenant Health)