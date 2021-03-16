Covenant doctors discuss COVID-19 care one year since pandemic began

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two doctors from Covenant Health said there is “light at the end of the tunnel” after a year of fighting with COVID-19.

“We already had plans to create a specific COVID isolation ward, so we wouldn’t have any cross-contamination or people coming in with COVID that could affect other people,” said Brian Williams, a pulmonary critical care specialist for Covenant Health.

Prakash Shretha, an infectious disease physician at Covenant Health, said the hospital ran out of personal protective equipment “rather quickly.”

“At one point, we didn’t have enough PPE, so we had to create our own,” said Shretha.

As the number of cases on the South Plains grew larger by the month, hospital capacity also became a serious problem in the fall of 2020.

“We would often time get multiple patients at the same time and just as ill,” said Williams. “With only one physician taking care of those patients, you’ve really got to focus in on getting that patient better, save their life, and get them stabilized.”

In late fall, Covenant constructed auxiliary medical tents to treat patients because there were not enough beds inside the hospital.

“It was a nonstop daily barrage of critically ill patients,” said Williams. “It was like having a tornado come in and injuring people every day, for nine to ten months.”

The doctors said the pandemic tested their wide-range of skills and also their faith. But after the 2020 holidays, the South Plains saw a dramatic decrease in cases and hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“We have learned how to use our masks properly,” said Shretha. “We also have an understanding of the importance of washing hands, and that played a huge role.”

According to both men, “rounding the corner” against COVID-19 also includes having the general population fully vaccinated.

“There will be some clusters of cases that we can hopefully control, but our goal is to get out of the pandemic phase and go back to normal daily lives,” said Williams.