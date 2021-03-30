Covenant expands visitor access to two guests per patient

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Monday, Covenant Medical Center has opened visitation up to two guests per patient every 24 hours, while patients with COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor every 12 hours.

This decision comes as case numbers in our area have declined tremendously over the past few months, and now those at Covenant are looking out for the best interest of their patients and their families.

“People that are in the hospital they need their loved ones, we’ve always known that” said

Covenant Regional Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Craig Rhyne. “We feel like now is the time we can safely start to slowly liberalize our visitation policy without having a significant effect.”

With over a year of limited access, families are grateful to have more leeway when visiting their loved ones.

“We were kind of taking turns running shifts back and forth and the logistics were a little tricky,” said Holley Shelley who was visiting a family member. “It’s nice to have a support person for a support person sometimes… it’s really been a blessing for our family.”

Covenant will continue to liberalize their policy overtime, but for now there are still restrictions for those younger than 18.

“Clearly those over the age of 18 are more likely to be the caregivers people really need to have while they are in the hospital” said Dr. Craig Rhyne.

They ask those visiting to continue following the safety precautions in place sich as wearing masks, social distancing and making sure you don’t have any signs of the virus before heading in the building.