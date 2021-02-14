Covenant facilities and clinics closed or delayed Monday due to weather

This is a press release from Covenant Health.

LUBBOCK, TX- Joe Arrington Cancer Center (JACC) will be closed on Monday, February 15 due to inclement weather.

JACC services impacted include:

Joe Arrington Cancer Center

Arrington Comprehensive Breast Center

Pediatric Oncology Clinic

Outpatient Infusion

Outpatient Palliative Clinic

COVID-19 Outpatient Infusion Center

Outpatient Radiation Treatment Center Home Infusion

All clinics at Joe Arrington Cancer Center plan to resume normal operations on Tuesday, February 16. We will contact patients on Tuesday to reschedule appointments.

Many other Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic offices will be closed or delayed as well. If you have not yet been contacted, please check with your physician’s office or clinic for specific details regarding weather delays or cancellations.

Urgent care and emergency departments will continue to operate on normal hours.

