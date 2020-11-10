Covenant Health and Lubbock Police speak on security partnership after shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials released new details Monday about the shooting that occurred at Market Street on 19th and Quaker early Sunday morning.

After shooting 44-year-old Jason Holloway and the United Express gas station building, 34-year-old Robert Baker came to the Covenant Health Emergency Room and started shooting at his own vehicle.

At that point, an off-duty police officer working as a security guard at Covenant was made aware of the shots and arrested Baker.

“This is exactly what we have LPD officers in for, is to be able to respond quickly to these types of situations,” said Covenant Health CEO Chris Lancaster.

Lancaster explained that Covenant Health has been working with LPD to ensure security both for their patients and caregivers in case of an emergency.

“We offer active shooter training, and so even all our caregivers are trained in how to respond in these situations, our security guards as well,” Lancaster said. “First and foremost, it’s to keep people safe. And it’s an organized way to do that and into minimize these situations. And so those guys were able, with all their training, to diagnose what quickly happened.”

For this situation, the training was effective.

“We had an officer who was working at the time in the emergency room and when the shots rang out, Covenant staff did exactly what they were supposed to do,” LPD Captain Ray Mendoza said.

Thanks to that officer and the partnership between LPD and Covenant, the shooter did not make it inside the building and no one else was hurt.

“In this instance, we’re very fortunate it worked just like we would hope it worked, and so it’s always a planning process. And we’re always trying to learn from each incident. This is really close to home, though. And so we’re just very fortunate that nobody else was hurt,” said Mendoza.

According to court documents, Baker told police he was going to Covenant because he wanted to admit himself for having COVID-19 symptoms. Baker also said he did not know the victim he shot or have any “bad feelings” toward Market Street.

Baker worked at Rawls Golf Course and had no criminal history prior to this event. He’s being charged with murder and his bond is set to $350,000.