Covenant Health announces 2020 Hospice of Lubbock Light Up A Life celebration plans

Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up A Life fundraiser. Light Up A Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock. The public lighting ceremony of the “Hospice Blue” tree is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 2 at Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St.

For those attending in person, they may participate in the event from their cars in the parking lot of Lakeridge Chapel. For those watching virtually, watch from hospiceoflubbock.org.

There will be a proclamation from the city before the lighting of the tree ceremony. The tree will remain lit throughout December as a tribute to the patients and families served by Hospice of Lubbock.

Throughout the season, the community is encouraged to make donations to

Hospice of Lubbock in memory of friends or loved ones, in honor of someone special, or in celebration of the birth of a child, marriage or anniversary. Proceeds go toward providing direct patient care.

Hospice of Lubbock is the only nonprofit hospice in the region that is dedicated to both pediatric and adult care. Hospice of Lubbock has provided compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families since 1987.

For more information about Light Up A Life or to donate call Hospice of Lubbock at (806) 795-2751, or Covenant Foundation at (806) 725-6089.

