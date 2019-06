(Photo provided by Covenant Health)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

As the region's only hospital just for kids, Covenant Children's continually looks for ways to serve our growing community. We will be opening the first pediatric-specific, urgent care in mid-August on the corner of 82nd and Slide. This innovative concept will be fully staffed by pediatricians and pediatric specialists, provided by Covenant Medical Group, with extended hours to fit every schedule.

"I am excited Covenant Children's will be opening an urgent care facility specifically for our pediatric population." Dr. Amy Thompson, CEO, Covenant Children's said. "As a pediatrician, and more importantly as a mother, I know how important it is to have access to world-class medical care for our kids, and this urgent care will continue our tradition of serving the children in our region to the best of our abilities."

(News release from Covenant Health)