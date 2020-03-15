Covenant Health announces new visitor and ministry/facility visitor policies effecting March 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

VISITOR POLICIES (As of March 17, 2020)

Safety is our priority. We are taking expanded precautions in light of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 or exposing patients and our caregivers, we have modified our visitation policy.

We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while they are receiving care and know the value visitors bring to our patients. This visitor policy allows us to promote safety while conserving supplies needed to treat and control the spread of infectious disease.

• All patients and visitors MAY be subject to a temperature screening.

• During this time, we encourage our patients and their loved ones to communicate through phone and video calls.

• If our patients don’t have video capabilities on their personal devices, please visit with your care team.

Changes to our visitation policy are in effect until further notice.



We are monitoring this matter closely and will make adjustments, as necessary. If you have any questions about visitation, please ask a member of your care team.

MINISTRY/FACILITY VISITOR POLICIES (As of March 17, 2020)

Covenant Medical Center

• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Children’s

• Pediatric/Obstetric patients are allowed two (2) visitors (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Specialty Hospital

• Maximum one (1) visitor at a time (these may be interchanged after a 7-day patient stay)

• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Medical Group • Maximum two (2) adult visitors per patient • Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults

Grace Medical Center

• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Grace Clinic

• Maximum two (2) adult visitors per patient

• Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults

Joe Arrington Cancer Treatment & Research Center

• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Health Plainview

• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

• Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Health Levelland

• Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

• Visitors may be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

We appreciate your help in providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors and caregivers.

(News release from Covenant Health)

