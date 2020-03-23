Covenant Health asks for donations of personal protective equipment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health System put out a plea Monday morning in Lubbock for donations of PPE or personal protective equipment.

The Lubbock County Medical Society put out a similar plea for help last week.

Covenant said nitrile gloves need to be new and in an unopened box. More specific instructions are in the statement further below.

The following is a statement from Covenant Health

COVENANT HEALTH ASKS OUR COMMUNITIES FOR DONATIONS

LUBBOCK, TX- In light of recent events surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, hospitals and medical care providers across the U.S. are in desperate need of some types of supplies.

Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, are items such as face masks, eye shields, and gowns that help protect doctors, nurses, and other caregivers from being exposed to things like bodily fluids and other contaminants.

Covenant Health is asking our communities to consider donating any extra PPE they may have to our hospitals. Starting Tuesday, March 24, community members can drop off donations at a specified location near Covenant Medical Center. If you are willing and available to donate these items to our hospitals, please do so.

Our needs include:

Face shields

Face Masks (non-medical or n-95 face mask non-medical)

Face Masks (medical)

Medical Gowns (paper fluid resistant or plastic)

Hand sanitizer

Disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol wipes)

Baby Wipes

Nitrile gloves (new, in unopened box, not expired)

Goggles (medical)

Drop off locations: Covenant Health parking lot off 21st & Indiana (Look for Covenant Health banners and trailer)

Times: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Friday (Starting Tuesday, March 24)

Instructions: When dropping off donations, please stay in your vehicle. Caregivers will help unload donations.