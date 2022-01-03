Covenant Health celebrates 30th anniversary of the Lifestyle Centre

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

This January, Covenant Health celebrates the 30th anniversary of the LifeStyle Centre.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, in 2022 the LifeStyle Centre will be offering several incentives for all new members.

No enrollment fee if you signup in January, February, & March

First month free if you sign up in January

All new members who signup in 2022 will get their sixth month of membership free, if they visit the LifeStyle Centre twice a week in their first five months.

“The LifeStyle Centre is one of Lubbock’s finest facilities for health and wellness,” LifeStyle Centre Director Tommy Parrish said. “We not only want to see new members join us for this 30th anniversary celebration, but we want them to create new healthy habits and encourage them to make long lasting positive lifestyle choices.”

The original Covenant Health LifeStyle Centre opened in 1984. In January 1992, the LifeStyle Centre moved from Covenant Medical Center to the top of the east parking garage. In 2018, it underwent an $8 million renovation, including $1 million in new equipment, to become Lubbock’s elite gym for fitness and medical rehabilitation.

This month, the LifeStyle Centre will also be opening back up to pre-COVID hours. Our new hours will be:

Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Finally, the LifeStyle Centre will begin offering additional group classes once again. We will offer more than 40 group classes both in the gym and in our pool each week.

More information on the LifeStyle Centre can be found at https://www.covenanthealth.org/our-services/lifestyle-centre/ or by calling (806)725-4386.

