Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Legal Aid Society of Lubbock working to help victims of domestic violence during COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – The Legal Aid Society of Lubbock’s Brief Advice and Referral Program works to help those in need of assistance with family law or estate planning. Many of those clients are victims of domestic violence and their work during the pandemic hasn’t stopped.

“With the brief advice and referral, you get to sit down with an attorney who will walk you through the process and you’ll get to see where you’re going,” Staff Attorney LeaAnn Kidd said.

In 2018, Lubbock Legal Aid held 25,000 Brief Advice and Referral sessions. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re still on track to hold just as many in 2020. Kidd says they’re working to be flexible with clients, holding sessions both in-person and over the phone.

“We’re moving as we need to,” she said. “If you can and say you can’t come into the office, we’ll see if we can get a legal advisor over the phone.”

She says the main challenge of the pandemic is domestic violence situations are becoming more difficult to report. Kidd says the number of protective orders have decreased. Not only that, but the number of clients who don’t follow through with an appointment has increased. She says the best course of action is for clients to reach out and plan how to safely get out of their situation.



The program is available to anyone in the community, no matter your income. You can learn more by clicking here.