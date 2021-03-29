Covenant Health eases COVID-19 restrictions by amending visitor policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Starting Monday, March 29 all Covenant Health ministries will allow two visitors per patient for non-COVID patients.

Covenant Health made the difficult decision to limit patients last year to ensure the safety of those most at risk for severe complications from the virus.

“Our first priority must always be patient, caregiver, and visitor safety,” Dr. Craig Rhyne said. “Because COVID-19 is so easily transmissible, we had to take every necessary precaution to make sure the virus would not infect the vulnerable people we care for inside the hospital. But we understand how important family and friend support can be to a patient’s healing process. Since we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases in our area, we feel it is the appropriate time for patients to start receiving that extra support again.”

Patients will now be allowed to have two visitors every 24 hours. We will continue to restrict admittance to anyone under the age of 18 and all visitors must continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitors may be permitted in the rooms of certain COVID patients if the patient is in a room that can support a visitor. COVID patients will be allowed one visitor every 12 hours

This policy is subject to change for patient, visitor and caregiver safety. We appreciate your help in providing a safe environment.

