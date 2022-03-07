LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Health is empowering women in their workforce for National Women’s Day.

“I can feel proud having two daughters that if they were to come to this field, specifically here at Covenant Health that they would be treated with fairness that we’d have proper representation when it comes to women,” said Kevin McConic, Regional Chief Diversity Officer at Covenant Health.

Women currently make up about 80% of the staff at Covenant Health.

“The thing that I think has really changed a lot is the fact that we have more and more women that are in leadership and that are in our company, or in our ministry that are really moving up the ranks and really doing great work and leading the work here,” said McConic.

Not only does Covenant aim to uplift women but to also offer growth opportunities.

“As an organization, we’ve also worked hard to provide the benefits so that all of our caregivers can go back and develop their careers,” said Chris Shavers, Regional Chief Human Resource Officer at Covenant Health.

Opportunities for growth at Covenant consist of mentorship and shadowing opportunities.

“Currently, I have three females that I mentor, and I work with them. One of them has gone back and got her master’s degree,” said Shavers.

Covenant also grants tools so that these women can succeed in the workplace.

“I think some of the other areas that we have really come a long way on is we have a child care center, a child development center so that our working women have a safe place close to the hospitals,” said Shavers.

Covenant Health hopes that other organizations can also follow in their footsteps for National Women’s Day.

“Health care is an incredible field, but it’s not just at the bedside, there are so many opportunities for women to lead, to create cures for different illnesses and really change the world,” said Shavers.