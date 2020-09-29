Covenant Health Foundation donates more than 90,000 masks to students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health Foundation is donating more than 90,000 masks to schools in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

Emily Young, Director of Philanthropic Initiatives at Covenant Health Foundation, said the foundation wanted to help parents with the cost of masks.

“We have ordered these gaiter-type masks and really that was done intentionally so that kids can hang on to them not lose them, not drop them, not use them as slingshots, but really keep them around their face in the best and safest way possible,” she said.

Young said health care professionals worked to approve the masks to make sure they were safe. The masks also have a HEPA filter inside, which she said will add an extra layer of protection.

“The gaiter with the filter inserted is really a great, safe option for kids,” she said.

In addition to the masks, Young said the foundation included creative posters to help teach methods to students and faculty to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Triumph High School principal Trent Cook said Covenant has been the only local entity that has donated masks to his school. He said the donation will help sustain them for at least another month. He hopes the masks will help give students a morale boost.

“Sometimes kids don’t want to wear our hand-out masks, so them having what they can call their own will be very beneficial and kind of a confidence booster, to be able to show up with your own instead of not having one everyday,” said Cook.

Most importantly, Cook said the design of the mask could help keep students safe.

“The Covenant gaiter masks will be nice for our students, simply because they won’t have to be adjusting them as much,” he said.