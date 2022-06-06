LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Health Foundation is bringing its annual fundraising event Storytellers, now in its 20th year, to Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Plaza, 511 Avenue K. The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m.

As the only licensed children’s hospital in West Texas, and one of only 8 in Texas, countless children and families have been impacted through the lifesaving, compassionate care received at Covenant Children’s.

This year’s event, hosted by Lubbock’s own Jay Boy Adams, will feature songwriters are Terry McBride, Gary Nicholson and Lee Roy Parnell.

Since its inception, Storytellers has raised almost $2 million to support arts in medicine programs and state-of-the-art technology for Covenant Children’s, allowing us to expand access to pediatric specialists who aim to provide excellent care, keeping kids closer to home. This year, proceeds will benefit our pediatric oncology and hematology departments.

Dr. Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children’s says, “There isn’t a fundraising event we look forward to more than Storytellers,” Thompson said. “Not only is it a fantastic evening of entertainment, but our patients and families have benefitted so much from the generous donations our community contributes each and every year.”

About the Storytellers

Jay Boy Adams (host for Storytellers)

The two most public acts of Jay Boy Adams life are his years as a pioneering roots-rock recording and touring artist from 1977 to 1982, and then returning to music a quarter century later with his acclaimed Top Five Americana chart album The Shoe Box. In between, he founded one of the top tour coach companies in the music business, bonded relationships with many famous artists and guided country star Pat Green to fame. And the best is still yet to come.

Terry McBride

As one of Nashville’s most established performers, Terry McBride has forged an impressive four-decade career in country music as an entertainer, songwriter and musician. His dynamic set list blends new material, familiar songs he’s written for others, and modern classics like “Sacred Ground,” the signature hit from his band McBride & the Ride. Today, McBride is a co-writer on 13 of Brooks & Dunn’s singles, with an overall 25 cuts with the duo. This rich catalog includes the No. 1 smash, “Play Something Country,” as well as Brooks & Dunn’s two duets with Reba McEntire: “If You See Him/If You See Her” and “Cowgirls Don’t Cry.”

Gary Nicholson

Gary Nicholson is a number one hit songwriter, recording artist, world traveling performer, and two-time Grammy winning producer. He was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2011. There are over six hundred recordings of his songs in various genres including country, rock, blues, folk, bluegrass, and pop by Willie Nelson,Waylon Jennings,George Jones, BB King, Chris Stapelton, Emmylou Harris, Stevie Nicks, Guy Clark, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Chesney, The Dixie Chicks,_ Dierks Bentley,_Patty Loveless,_Wynonna, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, and the list goes on.

Lee Roy Parnell

Parnell can be described as a triple threat: an ace guitarist, smooth soul-drenched vocalist, and hit songwriter whose music runs the gamut of diversity. During his storied career, Parnell has toured and collaborated with many music legends including The Allman Brothers Band & Merle Haggard. In 2011,Parnell_was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. Lee Roy Parnell’s country hits include “A Little Bit Of You”, and “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am”. “Worry B Gone,” is featured on country superstar Chris Stapleton’s latest universally acclaimed album release, Starting Over.

For information on remaining tickets, contact Emily Young at the Covenant Foundation, (806) 725-6114 or Emily.Young@stjoe.org.

About Covenant Children’s:



Covenant Children’s, a part of Covenant Health, is the first and only licensed freestanding children’s hospital in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Covenant Children’s is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas, providing highly experienced, pediatric board-certified specialists to care for our patients. To support this, we also offer the only dedicated transport team specialized in meeting the needs of critically ill or injured infants and children. Covenant Children’s is the leading pediatric medical facility in the region due to our team of talented caregivers. To learn more about Covenant Children’s, please visit covenantchildrens.org or our Facebook page. Covenant Children’s, the only hospital built on faith and love.

(Press release from Covenant Health)