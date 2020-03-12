Covenant Health gives answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Covenant Health released a list of answers to some frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
- First of all, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as 4:00 p.m. on March 12 at any Covenant Health hospital, urgent care center, or clinic. They said they haven’t even sent a test to the health department yet because no patients have met all three of their required criteria. Those criteria are listed at bullet number four.
- Covenant Health says hospital labs cannot test for COVID-19. All testing must be approved through the health department. if a patient is suspected of having COVID-19, the provider will call the health department and get approval before sending in a sample for testing.
- Covenant Health also said people can only be tested for COVID-19 if you meet certain criteria. These criteria were determined by the CDC.
- High fever.
- Respiratory issues or shortness of breath.
- Travel history or contact with someone who traveled to a highly infected area. Testing capacity is expanding. However, due to the limited amount of tests, only people meeting all those criteria can be tested right now.
- Currently, there are other illnesses like the cold and the flu going around that mimic the symptoms of COVID-19, Covenant Health said. Those symptoms include a cough, runny nose, and sore throat.
- If you have traveled and have the symptoms related with COVID-19, Covenant Health highly recommends calling the health department. They also do NOT go to the doctor. They want to limit potential contact with community. The health department will guide people exhibiting symptoms through the appropriate steps.
- Finally, Covenant Health says the public can help combat the virus by being vigilant, educated and calm. They also recommend getting information from approved sources like the CDC or hospital websites. Follow good hygiene by washing hands and avoid travel to identified hot spots. They also say local health care providers are ready to handle patients who present with COVID-19.
