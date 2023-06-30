LUBBOCK, Texas— Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital announced it was granted an “emergency services waiver” allowing for “discontinuation of a fully staffed emergency department, “ according to a press release.

Covenant Health Grace Hospital was established in December 2020 as a short-stay surgical hospital, said the release. The hospital specialized in elective procedures in Lubbock and the surrounding area.

The hospital will still continue to comply with the emergency medical treatment & labor act (EMTALA) requirements, said the release.

Covenant Health told EverythingLubbock.com, “Any patient that arrives requesting emergent care will receive a medical screening exam, stabilizing treatment, and, if necessary, transfer to a facility for the appropriate level of care.”

“We are fully compliant with EMTALA,” said Covenant.

The following locations are encouraged for patients who are seeking emergency care to visit.