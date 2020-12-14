Covenant Health groups collecting donations for homebound veterans for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Covenant Health:

Hospice of Lubbock and Covenant Health’s Operation Military Appreciation Committee are collecting donations for homebound veterans this Christmas.

The groups are collecting socks, blankets, word search books, candy, cookies, and/or fruit. Christmas bags will be put together and delivered to the veterans just in time for the holiday.

“Our veterans are an important part of our history and our community,” OMAC Chair Chris Gould said. “They have sacrificed so much for our country and for us, the least we can do is make sure they feel special during the holidays and we’re so happy to have our community help us meet that goal.”

Donations will be accepted at Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st Street, Monday, December 14 through Friday, December 18. While making the donation, please wear the appropriate PPE.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages

(News release from Covenant Health)