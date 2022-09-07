The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

Covenant Health is looking to fill several positions at our ministries in Texas in Lubbock, Plainview, and Levelland, including Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s, Grace Clinic and Grace Surgical Hospital, as well as Covenant Medical Group.

Positions include:

Lab Assistants

Phlebotomists

Medical Lab Technologists

CT Tech, Ultrasound Tech

LVN (Hospital and Clinics)

Graduate Nurse

Registered Nurse

Certified Nursing Assistant

Certified Patient Care Tech

Certified Surgical Tech

Environmental Services

Certified Medical Assistants

Pediatric Respiratory Therapist

Patient Services Specialists (Patient Access Reps)

Nurse Tech & Student Nurse Aid (must be enrolled in a RN program)

“Working in health care provides so many different and incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Vice President of Human Resources Chris Shavers said. “We are making it easier for people to start their career in health care through this one-stop hiring event. Whether it’s serving meals to patients or registering a patient at a doctor’s office, we’ll have lots of entry level position opportunities for people to apply, interview and start their career with Covenant.”

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site.

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates.

For those interested in attending, the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20 at the Knipling Education & Conference Center, on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st & Louisville.

Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Temperatures will be taken at the door, masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided. To help enforce social distancing, we will be restricting the number of attendees allowed into the job fair at a time.

(Press release from Covenant Health)