LUBBOCK, Texas – For those in Lubbock and the South Plains seeking a job in health care, Covenant Health said it will host a community job fair on December 6, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Knipling Education & Conference Center on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st Street and Louisville Avenue, according to a Covenant Health press release.

Positions (available for both internal and external candidates) include:

Lab Assistants Phlebotomists Medical Lab Technologists

CT Tech, Ultrasound Tech LVN (Hospital and Clinics) Graduate Nurse

Registered Nurse Certified Nursing Assistant Certified Patient Care Tech

Certified Surgical Tech Environmental Services Certified Medical Assistants

Pediatric Respiratory Therapist Billing & Coding

Patient Services Specialists (Patient Access Reps)

Nurse Tech & Student Nurse Aid (must be enrolled in a RN program)

Resumes can be dropped off, Covenant said, and computers will be accessible for those who desire to fill out an application on site.

Covenant Health said it was looking to fill several positions in Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland.

Hospitals/clinics in these areas are as follows: Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s, Grace Clinic and Grace Surgical Hospital, as well as Covenant Medical Group.

According to Covenant, the job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about available positions.

“Working in health care provides so many different and incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Vice President of Human Resources Chris Shavers said. “We are making it easier for people to start their career in health care through this one-stop hiring event. Whether it’s serving meals to patients or registering a patient at a doctor’s office, we’ll have lots of entry level position opportunities for people to apply, interview and start their career with Covenant.”