Covenant Health introduces TeleSitter program

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Covenant Health introduced a new TeleSitter program to the public.

According to a news release, Covenant Health is the only hospital in the region with this technology.

Officials said the cameras can be placed in rooms with patients who are at high-risk (such as falling).

Covenant said the cameras are not intended for every patient — only those who would need a caregiver present at all times.

The cameras do not record. They only provide a live video stream to a trained medical professional and they can be turned off or in privacy mode when necessary.

The system can also be used to create other bonds between the caregivers and the patients.

The resolution on the cameras is so clear that one caregiver was able to help a patient fill out her crossword puzzle, all from a totally different wing of the hospital.

Patients can even ask the caregivers what’s for lunch or to check the weather for them, the news release also said.