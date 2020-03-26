Covenant Health making changes to donation drop-off

The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Because of the high winds we are having over the next couple of days, we are making some changes to our donation drop-off.

Donation drop-off will be moved to the first floor of the west parking garage off 21st and Louisville. Drop-offs are 12 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Image from Covenant Health

Because of the overwhelming community support we have received, this weekend we will also be collecting donations on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Regular collection will continue off 21st and Indiana on Monday at noon. At this time, Covenant Health would also like to ask the community to donate any new thermometers they may have.

Covenant Health wants to say a big thank you to all who have made donations to our drop-off so far. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received this week. We appreciate your continued support and prayers.

(Press release from Covenant Health)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19