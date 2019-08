Dr. Goutam Shome, Covenant Health allergist and immunologist, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about a free allergy clinic hosted by Covenant Health Medical Clinic.

The Clinic will be held on Friday Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dr. Shome’s office on 9812 Slide Road.

The community is invited to take part to take part in the health fair. Health care professionals will be available to discuss allergy concerns one-on-one with event-goers. Skin and lung-function tests will be offered as well.