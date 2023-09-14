LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health on Thursday announced Dr. Lara Johnson was named as the Lubbock Service Area Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Johnson will work with other Covenant Health leaders and members of the medical staffs to help ensure the highest quality of care for patients and families,” Covenant Health stated in a press release.

Dr. Johnson, who was born and raised in the Hub City, graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University. She earned a degree in Cell and Molecular Biology. She also has a medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. Covenant Health said Dr. Johnson joined Covenant as a physician in 2007. She then completed a fellowship in health policy and health services research at Yale College of Medicine.

“She will retain her position at TTUHSC as fellowship director and will continue to be a clinical professor taking shifts as a hospitalist,” Covenant Health said.