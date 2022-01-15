Covenant Health names new Regional Chief Nursing Executive

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:



Covenant Health is pleased to announce Cynthia Salisbury as Regional Chief Nursing Executive. Salisbury will take over after the retirement of Karen Baggerly.

“It is a tremendous blessing to be invited to serve as the Regional Chief Nurse Executive for Covenant Health,” Salisbury said. “I am grateful for the team of strong, dedicated, passionate leaders, caregivers, and providers that I have the privilege of working with daily. I absolutely love this community and look forward to the opportunity to expand my ability to serve through this new role.”

Salisbury is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing (TTUHSCSON) with her BSN. Salisbury went on to earn her MSN and became certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

12 years ago, Salisbury joined Covenant Health and has since held leadership roles in Clinical Excellence & Quality, Patient Safety, Risk Management, and Infection Prevention.

Under her leadership as Executive Director of Clinical Excellence for the past seven years, Covenant Health has consistently demonstrated top regional performance and continues to receive recognition for high quality performance by top national organizations, as well.

“Nursing and healthcare in general are undergoing a tremendous transformation filled with innovation and new models of care delivery,” Salisbury said. “What an amazing time to step into this role and work with our courageous and dedicated team to continually advance and shape our systems of care delivery and ensure that healthcare in West Texas and eastern New Mexico is not only successful in this new era, but that it thrives.”

