Covenant Health Plainview caregivers to hold fundraiser for fellow caregiver fighting cancer Saturday

On June 26, Covenant Health Plainview will host a community fish fry to raise money for Coulter Teel.

Teel is an Intensive Care Unite nurse at Covenant Health Plainview and was re-diagnosed recently with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He is described by his fellow caregivers as a “faithful, fun, and kind-hearted person” who recently became a father.

The fish fry will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainview Elks Lodge, 908 N. I-27.

Plates will feature delicious fried fish as well as pinto beans, coleslaw and fries. Plate delivery is available in the city limits.

Tickets are $15, however only 500 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at the Auxiliary desk in the front lobby of Covenant Health Plainview at 2601 Dimmitt Road or by calling 806-291-3317 or 806-291-3329.

