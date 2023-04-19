LUBBOCK, Texas— Covenant Health Plainview announced in a statement on Wednesday that a lockdown had been lifted, according to the press release.

On Tuesday evening, Covenant Plainview was placed on a “precautionary lockdown” due to “several threatening phone calls that were made… targeting one of our caregivers,” according to a statement and social media post from Covenant Health Plainview.

The statement said that there is “no immediate threat to patients… but we have proactively increased security presence…”

According to an updated statement, it was determined by the Plainview Police Department that “there was no immediate threat to the caregiver who was being targeted.”

“The safety of our patients, visitors, and caregivers is our top priority,” said the release.

Covenant Health Plainview was working with law enforcement, including Plainview Police Department and the Hale County Sheriff’s office on the urgent matter.

The hospital is “no longer limiting visitors,” but “safety precautions will still remain in place,” said the statement.

Covenant Health Plainview thanks its patients and visitors for their continued patients as it goes back to normal services, said the statement.

Covenant Health Plainview also said, “We want to thank the Plainview Police Department and Hale County Sheriff’s Office for their support.”