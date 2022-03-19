LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Health Plainview has been named to a premier group of organizations who have received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This designation is a true testament to the commitment and passion of the nurses and leaders at Covenant Health Plainview. The caregivers worked tirelessly towards this designation, with surveys taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their recognition highlights our commitment to a culture of sustained excellence and a positive practice environment.

The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights Covenant Health Plainview’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

“This prestigious designation identifies the elements necessary to create a working environment where caregivers can flourish,” said Cassie Mogg, Covenant Health Plainview Chief Executive Officer. “The quality of care we provide at Covenant Health Plainview has been proven time and again by our most recent ratings from CMS, our outstanding quality metrics, our patient satisfaction scores, our caregiver engagement scores and now our Pathway to Excellence Designation.”

As a Pathway organization, Covenant Health Plainview leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of healthcare delivery.

Cynthia Salisbury, Chief Nursing Executive for Covenant Health said, “Leadership and the entire caregiver team in Plainview embraces innovation with courage and excitement, and this is evident in their strong performance in quality and safety.” She continued, “They are a loyal team, dedicated to service and support of each other, and driven by their love and commitment to the Plainview community.”

What does LIVING PATHWAY mean?

As a Pathway-designated organization, our nurses embody the Pathway Standards through the work they do each and every day:

1. Shared decision-making: The organization has an established shared governance structure as the foundation for involving direct care nurses in decision-making.

2. Leadership: Leadership fosters the foundation of collaboration among staff and supports a shared governance environment.

3. Safety: The organization protects the safety and well-being of nurses, staff, and patients through safety policies and processes.

4. Quality: Organization-wide quality initiatives are evidence-based, focused on improving patient outcomes, developed through interprofessional collaboration, and implemented based on internal and external benchmarking.

5. Wellbeing: Staff have the opportunity to develop a balance between work and personal life. Achievements for community service, patient advocacy, and contributions to improving population health are encouraged, supported, and recognized by the organization.

6. Professional development: The organization recognizes the importance of staff orientation, collaboration, and professional development in the delivery of safe and effective patient care

“Caregiver safety and patient safety should never be siloed programs in a healthcare organization,” said Dr. Leslie Hackett, Covenant Health Plainview Chief Nursing Officer. “Our front-line caregivers are dedicated to protecting, promoting, and improving the health and lives for those we serve. This can only be accomplished if caregivers have a work environment that supports their own needs and high standards.”

(Photo provided in a press release from Covenant Health)

