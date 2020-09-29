Covenant Health providing masks to 90,000 students in Texas and New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Health is showing its commitment to public safety by providing free masks to more than 90,000 students in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Federal and state health agencies, as well as local health leaders and physicians, agree the best way to keep kids safe back at school is to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and wear a mask.

Masks have been deemed necessary for those students in 3rd through 12th grade. The Covenant Health Foundation will be providing a free mask to each one of those students in that age group.

“The Covenant Health Foundation and Covenant Children’s is proud to offer these special tie-dye masks to over 90,000 school-aged children across the South Plains,” Covenant Health Foundation President Steve Crisman said. “These masks will help protect kids and slow the spread of COVID-19. The health and well-being of children throughout West Texas and eastern New Mexico is a top priority. By keeping kids safe at school, we help our families and communities stay strong.”

The masks, or gaiters, can be easily worn around the child’s neck to help prevent loss or destruction. The Covenant Children’s masks will include a HEPA filter.

We will provide masks to students in more than 60 school districts in our region, identified by the State Board of Education as Region 17. We will also provide masks for 10,000 students in Hobbs and Lovington, New Mexico.

Masks will be delivered to the school districts over the next few weeks.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

(News release from Covenant Health)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains