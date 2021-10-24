Covenant Health receives major accolades from Healthgrades for providing exceptional care

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Medical Center is 5-star rated for nine different procedure outcomes according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

Covenant Medical Center received 5-stars for:

Orthopedics Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 10 Years in a Row (2013-2022)

Neurosciences Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke in 2022 **NEW

Vascular Five-Star Recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Gastrointestinal Five-Star Recipient for Colorectal Surgeries in 2022 **NEW Five-Star Recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery for 6 Years in a Row (2017-2022)

Appendectomy Five-Star Recipient for Appendectomy for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Critical Care Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism in 2022 **NEW

GYN Surgery Five-Star Recipient for Gynecologic Procedures for 4 Years in a Row (2018-2021)

Bariatric Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)



This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.*

Covenant Medical Center was also recognized as:

Best Specialty One of Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgeries™ for 4 Years in a Row (2019-2022)

GYN Surgery Recipient of the Healthgrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021) Recognized by Healthgrades for Superior Performance in Gynecologic Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021) Among the Top 5% of Hospitals Evaluated for Gynecologic Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021) Among the Top 10% of Hospitals Evaluated for Gynecologic Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)



Covenant Health Plainview was recognized for:

Critical Care Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 4 Years in a Row (2019-2022) Labor & Delivery Labor and Delivery Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)



Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital was recognized for:

Pulmonary Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



“We are extremely proud of the Healthgrades recognitions received by all our Covenant Health ministries,” Chief Quality Officer Cynthia Salisbury said. “The Quality awards received represent excellence in multiple services from surgical procedures to treatment of serious medical conditions including sepsis and stroke. Covenant was awarded the highest recognition of 5-Stars in more than 10 areas across our ministries. Many of these recognitions are repeat achievements received for multiple years at both CMC and Plainview, representing the steadfast commitment to excellence of our providers and caregivers across the board. We feel blessed to be recognized for the exceptional care Covenant promises and continues to deliver to our communities who depend on us for excellence in their care.”

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

About Covenant Health:

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019. Due to the highly variable impact of the pandemic on hospital outcomes, Healthgrades made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data in order to preserve the statistical integrity of our models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology

(Press release from Covenant Health)