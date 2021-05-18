Covenant Health releases 2020 report showing $76 million in community support

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Health announced today [Tuesday] its 2020 Annual Report to Our Communities. The report highlights how Covenant Health partnered across West Texas and eastern New Mexico to address the most difficult public health crisis of our time. In service to its Mission of being steadfast in serving all, especially the poor and vulnerable, Covenant Health acted to provide short-term solutions while driving long-term positive change by investing in communities to build a more equitable and sustainable future.



“Covenant Health has a rich history in the Texas/New Mexico region. While health care in our region has changed over the years, our commitment to fulfilling our mission, vision, values and promise have not waivered,” said Richard Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Covenant Health. “During the trying times of the pandemic that began in 2020, our commitment to our communities strengthened in how we care for each other, especially our patients.”



Tavia Hatfield, Regional Director of Community Heath Investment said, “Together, over 6,000 caregivers throughout our region have provided hope for the hopeless and loving support for those most vulnerable in our communities. Our caregivers have worked to find ways to best address and prioritize our region’s most challenging needs for our under-served populations.” Those areas of focus include:



• Access to care

• Mental and behavioral health

• Homelessness and housing

• Food insecurity



These intentional investments make it possible for people to live their healthiest lives and allow our communities to reinvest in other vital programs. Caring for our communities has never been more important.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

(News release from Covenant Health)