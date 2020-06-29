Covenant Health releases COVID-19 testing facility information

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health released information Monday on where patients can book an appointment to get tested for COVID-19.

On Saturday, University Medical Center announced that it would permanently close Lubbock’s only drive-up COVID-19 testing facility due to supply shortages.

According to Covenant, patients will need to bring ID cards and insurance cards to their appointments, but that they are not collecting a copay for testing.

Covenant said patients with questions can call (806) 725-TEST, and that antibody testing could be scheduled by calling (806) 725-6087.

Below is the list of COVID-19 testing facilities, provided by Covenant Health:

Lubbock:

Adult Patients

Covenant Health Plus

7601 Quaker Ave.

(806) 725-9444

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic

611 N. Frankford Ave.

(806)725-5480

Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children (18 years and under)

Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care

5202 82nd St.

(806)725-7337

Daily: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Plainview:

Covenant Health Care Center Plainview

2222 West 24th Street

(806) 291-5100

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Levelland:

Patients will call their provider, either Primary Care Physician, Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, and they will screen you for testing. If a patient qualifies for testing, the provider will get them scheduled.