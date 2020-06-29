Covenant Health releases COVID-19 testing facility information

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health released information Monday on where patients can book an appointment to get tested for COVID-19.

On Saturday, University Medical Center announced that it would permanently close Lubbock’s only drive-up COVID-19 testing facility due to supply shortages.

According to Covenant, patients will need to bring ID cards and insurance cards to their appointments, but that they are not collecting a copay for testing.

Covenant said patients with questions can call (806) 725-TEST, and that antibody testing could be scheduled by calling (806) 725-6087.

Below is the list of COVID-19 testing facilities, provided by Covenant Health:

Lubbock:

Adult Patients
Covenant Health Plus
7601 Quaker Ave.
(806) 725-9444
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic
611 N. Frankford Ave.
(806)725-5480
Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children (18 years and under)
Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care
5202 82nd St.
(806)725-7337
Daily: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Plainview:

Covenant Health Care Center Plainview
2222 West 24th Street
(806) 291-5100
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Levelland:

Patients will call their provider, either Primary Care Physician, Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, and they will screen you for testing. If a patient qualifies for testing, the provider will get them scheduled.

