Covenant Health releases instructions for how to make approved masks

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health released instructions on Monday for how people can make approved masks at home, either for themselves or for medical workers.

According to Covenant Health, if people are making masks for donations, they can drop them at the donation drop-off location on 21st Street and Indiana Avenue. That location is open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While the slideshow is contained in the story, you can also use the download button below to download the slideshow to keep for yourself.

Covenant-Mask-Project-InstructionsDownload

