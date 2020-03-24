Covenant Health releases instructions for how to make approved masks

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health released instructions on Monday for how people can make approved masks at home, either for themselves or for medical workers.

According to Covenant Health, if people are making masks for donations, they can drop them at the donation drop-off location on 21st Street and Indiana Avenue. That location is open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

