LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, Covenant Health released a statement concerning a former physician and claims being made on social media.
Covenant Health is aware of the claims made on Twitter about the termination of a physician from our facility.
The physician in question, Dr. CVO Hughes, is not currently employed by Covenant Health. Our records indicate Dr. Hughes has had previous ties with Covenant, but not within the past several years.
Covenant Health is committed to living our mission to be an “expression of God’s healing love, witnessed through the ministry of Jesus, we are steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.Statement from Covenant Health